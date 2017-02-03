Doncaster taxi driver aims to reduce road accidents with book launch

A taxi driver from Doncaster is aiming to reduce the number of accidents on Britain’s roads with his new book ‘Driving Without Tears’.

Simeon Samuel has spent the last two years working on the project, with the official launch taking place at Doncaster Little Theatre this week.

Driving Without Tears combines the rules and regulations of driving with practical advice, with a particular focus on how our mental well-being can have a negative impact behind the wheel.

Simeon said: “As a taxi driver, I regularly see people making dangerous decisions on the road.

“While nobody sets out with the intention of causing an accident, five people die on Britain’s roads every day and I believe that with the right intervention this number could be reduced.

“Almost all accidents are a result of human error, and while there are strict regulations regarding our physical capability to drive, there is very little awareness of how anger, frustration, and even being over-excited behind the wheel can lead to tragedy.

“Driving Without Tears aims to get people thinking about the decisions they make in their vehicle, with advice and tips for everyone from new drivers still looking to pass their test to those who have held their license for decades and may have picked up bad habits.”

The launch featured talks from Simeon and guest speakers, with representatives from local businesses, politics and schools attending.

Despite this, Great Britain now has one of the best road safety records in the world.

But with around five people still dying on Britain’s roads every day there is much more to be done, says road safety experts.