Doncaster shop raiders caught on camera

Burglars who raided a garage shop in Doncaster were caught in the act on CCTV cameras.

The trio, thought to be young men or youths, broke into Barriecars Ltd's petrol station shop in Dunsville just before 1.20am yesterday and escaped with some cigarettes.

CCTV footage of two burglars caught in a garage shop in Doncaster

They drove off in a red Fiat Stilo, which was also picked up by cameras.

The footage has been handed to South Yorkshire Police.

Michael Engledow, whose family has run Barriecars petrol station and car sales for 45 years, said he was disappointed with the police response to the incident on the night.

After discovering that he had CCTV footage of the getaway car, complete with its registration number, he called South Yorkshire Police to pass on the details but was on hold for 22 minutes.

Burglars caught on camera in a garage shop in Doncaster

He then ended the call and dialled 999 to pass on the details but said the delay in answering his call helped the crooks escape.

"The police response was disappointing. Once the incident was reported we were sent a police incident number via a text message and we still haven't spoken to anyone investigating the case," he said.

"Scenes of crime officers came the following day but as haven't spoken to the person investigating. We know it's not their fault it's just the system these days unfortunately.

"I am disappointed at the trouble I had getting through to the police to pass on vital information about the getaway car because if they had answered my calls quicker the car could have been intercepted."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.