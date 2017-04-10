Doncaster schools to get a share of £1.9m for 'essential' repairs to buildings

Doncaster Council has been awarded almost £2m to carry out ‘essential’ repairs to its school buildings.

The local authority was awarded £1.9m from the Government to repair some of its primary school buildings in 2017-18.

The work will include repairs to windows and roofs and the installation of new heating systems.

Damian Allen, director of learning opportunities and skills at Doncaster Council, said: “We welcome this annual capital funding allocation which will see a range of construction works carried out to improve our school buildings.

“The funding will enable essential works to be undertaken including mains upgrades, new lighting, heating and ventilation systems and repairs to windows and roofs.”

It comes after 10 academies were also awarded a share of Government cash to pay for vital repairs.

Hill Top Primary, Trinity Academy, The Hayfield School, Ridgewood School, Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy, Hall Cross Academy, Hungerhill School, St Oswald’s C of E Academy, Dunsville Primary and Kirk Sandall Infant School were all successful in their bids for a share of £466m.

Education Secretary Justine Greening said the cash will be invested in 2017-18 as part of the Condition Improvement Fund.

It is part of more than £24bn the Government has committed to investing in the school estate between 2015 to 2021.