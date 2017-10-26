Doncaster schoolfriends raise hundreds for charity

Caring Doncaster youngster Lydia Eastwood has helped raise hundreds for charity by shedding her waist-length locks.

James Warris, Josh Reed, Joseph Coen, Alice Coen, Lydia Eastwood and Phoebe Smith at their bake sale in Campsall, Doncaster

And it is the second time the 10-year-old from Campsall, has raised hundreds of pounds for a good cause in a month.

Lydia decided to have her hair cut short when she heard about The Little Princess Trust,which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children across the UK and Ireland who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

The long hair she had cut will go to the charity to use in its wigs.

But she has also been sponsored for her efforts - and so far she has had in the region of £400 pledged, which will be donated to the charity.

The haircut comes hot on the heels of Lydia's involvement with a cake sale, with friends James Warris, Josh Reed, Joseph Coen, Alice Coen, and Phoebe Smith.

The cake sale in her home village raised £235 which will be donated to St John's Hospice in Balby.

Lydia's proud mum, Helen, said Lydia had been keen to raise money for a cancer charity, after two relatives had been affected by the illness. Both of them wore wigs during their treatment.

She said: "Lydia is only 10, but she heard about the charity and said it must be awful for people to go through the illness and treatment. She thought how terrible it must be for a child, and wanted to do something to help them feel better."

She had seven inches cut from her hair and now has a bob.