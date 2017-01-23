Doncaster school making 'rapid' improvements in standards

Stronger teaching, stable staffing and high expectations are helping to rapidly improve a Doncaster school.

Hawthorn Primary School, on Elmham Road, Cantley, was rated as 'requires improvement' following a visit by Ofsted inspectors in 2016.

But after a recent visit inspectors have found the steps taken at the school has resulted in 'rapid improvements'.

Inspectors praised the leadership by headteacher Diane Wakefield, who they said was leading the school with 'drive and determination'.

Inspectors wrote in a letter to Mrs Wakefield: "You are leading the school with drive and determination and there is a shared commitment to improving outcomes for all pupils. Leaders are realistic about the school’s current effectiveness.

"Despite the clear indications of success in some aspects of the school’s work, leaders remain tirelessly focused on tackling the next priorities. A wider leadership team with shared responsibilities and clearer accountability is supporting the school’s progress.

"Stronger teaching, stable staffing and high expectations for pupils have been instrumental in securing the rapid improvements needed.

"Success has been evident, especially in outcomes for the early years and for spelling, punctuation and grammar. Where progress has been slower, for example with attendance, leaders need to refine their plans so they can evaluate which strategies are most successful."

