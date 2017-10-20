Doncaster school bids to link up with its former students

Leaders at one of Doncaster’s largest secondary schools are trying to bring together their former pupils in a bid to help its current youngsters.

Ash Hill Academy, in Hatfield, is trying to set up an alumni network - a contact group of the school’s former pupils.

It is hoped those who sign up will come back into the school to help current students.

The campaign to track old students down extends to pupils of the school under its former names - Hatfield Visual Arts College and Hatfield High School.

A school spokesman said: "We are working with Future First who are a company who believe having relevant and relatable past students as role models could transform a young person’s confidence, motivation and skills.

"Former students who have grown up in the same community and attended the same school can show our students that 'people like me' do succeed.

"We would welcome any former students to return and deliver talks or even mentor our students."

Former student Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, will be visiting the school on November 21 to present former year 11 students with exam certificates and speak about his experiences.

To become part of the alumni visit www.ashhillacademy.org.uk/news/former-students-alumni