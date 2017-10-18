Doncaster’s very own superhero ‘Cape Ability’ wins award

Doncaster’s very own superhero, Cape Ability, has been praised for his work with disabled people and given an award.

Colin Findley, aged 36, of Balby, regularly dons lycra and a cape for his work running Dice Enterprise, a not-for- profit organisation which organises sports and social activities for disabled people.

His efforts, which include creating the Cape Ability superhero character, were recognised at the Yorkshire Awards earlier this month when he was named Community Hero of 2017.

Colin, who gave up his job as a sports development officer at Doncaster Council to set up Dice, said: “Getting an award like this is just great.

“To get that recognition really helps keep me and all the staff and volunteers motivated and gives us a sense of pride and purpose.

“I took a huge risk leaving my job, but I could see there were loads of disabled people who wanted more activities.

“The work is quite challenging and complex but the reward is seeing all the smiles and happy faces of our members and their families.”

Colin first launched Dice in Doncaster four years ago, and a second branch opened in Sheffield in January.

The project has 140 subscribed members, aged between 18 and 87, who have a wide range of physical and mental disabilities.

However, even more people also drop in to events including karaoke nights, drama workshops, sporting activities and residential trips.

The dad-of-one was nominated for the award by Anna McAdams, a teacher at one the primary schools he visited with the Cape Ability character to help children think about stereotypes and explore ideas about ability.

Anna said: “Colin is genuinely committed to improving opportunities for disabled people and his enthusiasm and passion is infectious. He often goes above and beyond and is a real local hero. He is an inspiration.”

