Doncaster's Flying Scotsman grinds to a halt due to fault

Hundreds of railway enthusiasts were left disappointed after a journey by the Doncaster-built Flying Scotsman was cancelled due to a fault.

The world-famous locomotive was due to travel from York to Norwich on Wednesday but was stopped at Peterborough.

A spokesman for York’s National Railway Museum, which owns Flying Scotsman, described the decision as a “precautionary measure” to enable engineers to inspect a section of the train that was “running slightly warm”.

Flying Scotsman was due to take passengers on a return journey from Ely to Norwich and crowds of spectators were expected to gather to see it in action.

Constructed in Doncaster in 1923, Flying Scotsman soon became the star of the British railway system, pulling the first train to break the 100mph barrier in 1934.

It returned to the tracks last year after a £4.2 million, decade-long refit.