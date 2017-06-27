Doncaster's arts sector awarded £3 million cash windfall

Doncaster's arts leaders are today celebrating a £3 million cash windfall which breathe new life into the town's cultural scene.

Five different organisations across the town have been handed National Portfolio Organisation status and awarded grants ranging from just under £200, 000 to more than £1.2 million.

Crowds outside Cast Theatre.

The money will come from the Arts Council with each organisation receiving a chunk of the cash in stages over a four-year period between April 2018 and April 2022.

The town's Cast Theatre is the biggest recipient with £1, 280, 000, which will see an investment of £320, 000 per year.

Cast director Deborah Rees said: "The Arts Council's continued endorsement joins the growing voices resonating across Doncaster for the strength of cultural institutions as the economic and social change makers of the town.

"Cast’s diverse programme of work, which continues to attract and develop new audiences across the borough, is breathing new life into a place once ranked seventh from the bottom in England for cultural engagement.

"Given the national context within which the charity continues to be ambitious, relevant and transformative, Cast’s continued sustainability and growth remains our biggest challenge. "

Jazz North Doncaster was awarded £760, 000 to expand its musical programme and Doncaster Community Arts will use £523, 524 to organise a programme of arts-themed activities across the town.

In addition, Doncater Heritage Services will benefit from £400, 000 and Higher Rhythm Doncaster has picked up £216, 000.

Pete Massey, the Arts Council’s north director, said: “These are exciting times for arts and culture in Yorkshire."