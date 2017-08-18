Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town fans team up for protest game - in bid to get more supporters than real match

Fans of Doncaster Rovers and Grimsby Town are set to join forces for a protest match - in a bid to get more supporters than a real game between the two sides.

Supporters of the club have arranged a friendly match which will take place at the same time Rovers and Town face other in the Checkatrade Trophy Game at Blundell Park on August 29 - and organisers want it to attract more fans than the actual game in protest at the competition.

Grimsby's IMFC will take on Rovers' Donny R'Sonists in the game, which will raise money for charity as well as awareness of fans' anger at the competition which has been derided by football supporters across the country.

The competition sees Football League clubs playing against each other as well as U21 sides from Championship and Premier League teams but has been hit by low attendances, fan boycotts and protests.

A spokesman for IMFC said: "The Checkatrade Trophy is a competition that many football fans disagree with and has united us regardless of who we support.

"We want to uphold the values and history of traditional clubs in England and Wales, without this competition being used as a backdoor to B league proposals."

"This is a great opportunity for us to raise awareness of our thoughts on this competition, whilst also generating money for three excellent charities."

The game will be played at Lucarly's, Wilton Road, Humberston on August 29 at 7.15pm.

Money will be split between Grimsby Town Disabled Supporters Club, Inspire TCI and Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.

Tickets are available for free, but there will be a minimum donation of £5 for adults and £2 for concessions payable on the gate.

To donate without purchasing a ticket please visit:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/checkatrade-boycott