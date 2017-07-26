Doncaster pupils meet guide dog Sandy

Pupils at a Doncaster primary school will soon have a new puppy to name - after months of fundraising.

Big-hearted youngsters and staff at Kingfisher Primary School raised £1,500 to help the fantastic work of the charity Guide Dogs, who provide trained dogs to those who need their help.

Their efforts were so appreciated that guide dog Sandy joined the charity’s community fundraiser Nichola Bonsall in visiting the school to say thank you. They, in turn, were presented with the bumper cheque during their time there.

Ms Bonsall said: “We are grateful to Kingfisher Primary School for their enthusiastic support and this much appreciated cheque. Every penny will help another person who is blind or partially sighted get out and about and do the things many of us take for granted.”

As a result of Kingfisher Primary School raising £1,500 for the charity, they will now be able to name a guide dog puppy. Pupils are using their imagination to decide what they would like their puppy to be called.

Once the puppy is born they will receive a birth certificate and photograph. To make the experience even more special the pup will also visit the school in a few months time.

Anyone who might be interested in the Guide Dogs’ name a puppy scheme, and can help the hard-working charity to raise the vital funds needed to help them in their mission, should contact Nichola Bonsall on 07881269578 or email nichola.bonsall@guidedogs.org.uk.

The charity aims to help more blind and partially sighted people gain greater mobility and independence.

The guide dog service receives no government funding.