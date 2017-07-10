Doncaster pub closed down over spate of incidents

A Doncaster pub has been closed for a week over a spate of incidents.

Cantley Lodge in Acacia Road, Cantely, is not allowed to open to members of the public and it will be an offence for anyone other than a police officer or the owner to enter.

The closure order was issued by a judge at Doncaster Magistrates' Court following an application by South Yorkshire Police to 'prevent any further disruption to the local community'.

South Yorkshire Police said 'a number of incidents connected to Cantley Lodge' were identified during a review of all licensed premises in Doncaster

Chief Inspector Jayne Forrest said: “Incidents at this pub have presented quite a demand for the local police and it’s vital that we have time to assess the current situation in more detail so that I can ensure the continued safety of everybody who works or visits Cantley Lodge.

“Ensuring that people in Doncaster feel safe is of paramount importance to me and work will continue to ensure this is achieved.”

Earlier this month, a bar in Doncaster town centre was closed down for three months

The order was served on Shooters Bar in Silver Street after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped there on Sunday, June 25.

Two men, aged 26 and 27, who were arrested over the incident have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.