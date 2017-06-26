Doncaster pub and restaurant re-opens after gas supply problem

A Doncaster pub and restaurant has re-opened after problems with gas supply to the premises forced it to close at lunchtime.

The Miller & Carter Steakhouse on Bawtry Road announced the temporary shutdown via its Facebook page this morning. But the pub and restaurant is now operating normally after the problem was resolved.

Earlier in the day, the pub posted: "At the moment we have no gas supply entering the building so are unable to open for food. We apologise for the inconvenience."

The pub stayed opened to serve drinks and is now serving food again.

The venue, formerly the Hare and Tortoise, opened in April following an extensive refurbishment.

It is the chain's first branch in Doncaster.