Doncaster prisoners have sentences extended over assault which leaves inmate with broken jaw

Two Doncaster prisoners have had their jail terms extended after an assault which left another inmate with a broken jaw.

Adam Woodhouse, 23, formerly of Harehills, Leeds and Marlon James, 24, formerly of Chapeltown, Leeds entered guilty pleas in their Sheffield Crown Court appearance, over the incident which occurred in HM Lindholme last May.

Adam Woodhouse

Woodhouse, who is serving a six-year sentence for burglary and vehicle theft, pleaded guilty to wounding. He was given a further 27 months in prison.

He was due to be released next year.

James, who was in the middle of an eight-year stretch for firearm possession, was jailed for a further 24 weeks for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

They appeared in court on Monday, September 4.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alex Dorlin, from the force’s prison investigation team, said: “One morning in May 2016, Woodhouse and James assaulted another prisoner, leaving him with significant injuries, including a broken jaw.

“It took the man months to recover from this cowardly attack and I’m pleased that they’ve both had their time behind bars extended for their actions.”

Gang member Marlon James jailed

Four gang members were jailed in 2015 after loaded firearms were seized from a 'safe house' in Leeds on a night when guns were being openly carried on the streets of the city.

Police believe the men were about carry out a revenge attack when armed officer descended on the property in the Chapeltown area of the city.

West Yorkshire Police took swift action after being contacted by frightened members of the public who reported seeing a man carrying a gun in public.

In a connected incident 40 minutes earlier, people had fled in terror after a man pointed a handgun at a group of men in a car outside a nightclub.

Leeds Crown Court heard Marlon James and three others were arrested when officers went to a house on Cowper Street in the early hours of June 27, 2015.

Officers found a semi automatic Luger pistol, loaded with a magazine containing five bullets, inside a manbag in a bedroom washing basket.

The barrel of a sawn off shotgun was also spotted sticking out from underneath the living room sofa.

That weapon was also loaded. A further five cartridges were discovered in a kitchen freezer compartment. Drugs were also found in the property Marlon James’s phone was seized and found to contain a video of him wearing a balaclava while his singing a “gangster rap” song in which he referred to shooting others and using a Luger.



How Adam Woodhouse targeted high value cars across Leeds

Adam Woodhouse, then, 21, was handed the lengthy sentence in 2015 after a court heard how he targeted properties across Leeds in order to steal car keys to expensive vehicles parked outside.

More than £40,000 worth of vehicles were stolen after he and an accomplice broke into properties to steal car keys.