Doncaster prisoner stabbed fellow inmate nine times

A Doncaster prisoner has had extra time added onto his sentence for stabbing an inmate while behind bars.

Alex Rueben John Frost, aged 24, who was serving a six year sentence for drug offences at the time, has had another seven-and-a-half years added onto his sentence for a knife attack in which he stabbed a fellow inmate nine times.

The pair were in the grounds of HMP Lindholme when violence flared in November last year.

CCTV footage of the attack showed Frost stabbing his victim and continuing the attack while he was on the ground - causing serious serious stab wounds to his victim's legs and left hand.

Frost, who is originally from the Nottingham area and was due to be released next August, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievious bodily harm during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alex Dorlin, from South Yorkshire Police's prison investigation team, said: “CCTV of this horrific and prolonged assault showed that even after his victim fell to the floor injured, Frost continued to stab him.

“This attack could have had fatal consequences and Frost’s additional jail time reflects the severity of his crime.

“Violent crime inside prisons will be thoroughly investigated and pursued by officers from the prison investigation team and this is yet another successful conviction for our unit.

“I want to recognise the excellent work of prison staff in this incident, who secured vital evidence required for us to pursue this prosecution even when the victim didn’t want to make a formal complaint.

“I hope this demonstrates to the public our commitment to stamping out crime inside prisons.”

Prisons Minister Sam Gyimah said: “I am very clear that violence in our prisons will not be tolerated and offenders who commit such crimes should feel the full force of the law.

"I welcome this sentence, which shows that we will always push for the strongest possible punishment where incidents like this occur.

“But we want to go further and faster in our crackdown on violence. We are working closely with the police and CPS to ensure that offenders face swift justice and that courts have full evidence of the harm caused.”