Doncaster prisoner jailed for 'horrendous attack' on fellow inmate over drug debt run up behind bars

A sex offender has had extra time added onto his sentence for slashing a fellow inmate across the face at a Doncaster prison - over a drug debt run up behind bars.

Shaun Myers, aged 26, was due to be released from HMP Moorland in January but instead has had another 11 years added onto his sentence for the attack.

He was found guilty after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, where jurors were told he used an 'improvised weapon' to attack a 33-year-old prisoner.

His victim was left with a serious six inch cut to his face in an attack said to have been over an unpaid drug debt involving the psychoactive substance Spice.

Myers, originally from the Bradford area, attacked his victim in August last year.

Acting Detective Sergeant Alex Dorlin, of South Yorkshire Police's prison investigation team, described the attack as 'horrendous'.

“Myers is a violent and dangerous individual who will remain in prison for a considerable period of time following this horrendous attack on a fellow inmate.

“Our investigation revealed that the motive for this attack appeared to be an unpaid drugs debt.

“Drugs, and in this case ‘Spice’, cause untold misery in prison. This case highlights one of the many dangers of using drugs in prison."

Det Sgt Dorlin added: "Thankfully the prisoner was not more seriously, or even fatally, injured as a result of Myers’ violence. One prison officer described the injury as one of the worst they’d seen in their 20 years’ service.

“I’m pleased he has been found guilty of his crimes in court as he continuously lied to investigators throughout our inquiry.

“The Prison Service and police work hard to try to stop the flow of drugs into our prisons and are dedicated to tackling crime inside our county’s prisons. "We will not tolerate those individuals who seek to subvert the justice system and put other peoples’ lives at risk.”