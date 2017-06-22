Doncaster prisoner has jail term extended for 'slashing inmate's face'

A Doncaster prisoner has had his jail term extended for slashing another inmate's face during a vicious attack.

Ryan Roxburgh, aged 23, attacked his victim in August 2015 leaving him with two cuts and scarring.

He is already serving a sentence at HMP Lindholme for robbery committed in 2012 but has now had his jail term extended by three-and-a-half years for the latest attack.

Roxburgh pleaded guilty to Section 20 wounding at an earlier hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

After the hearing, acting detective sergeant Alex Dorlin, of the Prison Investigation Team, said: “Roxburgh is a repeat offender who has committed a horrific crime that has caused injury to someone else. He will remain behind bars where he belongs and is being punished for his actions.

“Where appropriate, we will investigate crimes in prison and seek prosecutions against offenders. If you have any concerns for someone inside prison, please do not hesitate to contact police on 101.”