Doncaster prisoner goes on the run

A police hunt is underway for a Doncaster prisoner who has gone on the run
Ricky-Lee Langford, aged 30, absconded from HMP Hatfield - an open prison - on Friday, December 30.
He is serving a seven year sentence for two robberies in 2011.
Langford is known frequent Maltby, where he is from, as well as Doncaster and Thurcroft.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesmam said: "Numerous enquiries have already been carried out since Langford absconded and officers would like to ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact them.
"It is believed that Langford will seek to avoid arrest and could use violence, therefore if he is seen we would advise you not to approach him and to contact police.
"If you know where Langford could be, or think you may have seen him, please call 101."
