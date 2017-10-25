Doncaster police gearing up for action ahead of 'mischievous night' and bonfire night.

Have your say

Doncaster police bosses are gearing up for action ahead of 'mischievous night' and bonfire night.

Extra officers will be put on the streets ahead of November 4 and October 31 - evenings which have traditionally seen a spike in nuisance calls across the borough.

Both dates have been used as a so-called 'mischievous night' in the borough.

Vandalism and antisocial behaviour on the nights over the years has included turning cars upside down.

Doncaster police Supt Neil Thomas: "There is a practice in some areas of going and feeling it is acceptable to undertake criminal damage or antisocial behaviour under the guise of 'mischievous night'

"We always maintain the stance that there is no leniency shown because it's 'mischievous night'.

"Anyone who undertakes antisocial behaviour or criminality will be dealt with robustly.

"We will be putting extra resources on for that period."

Police in the borough also say they will work closely with South Yorkshire Fire Service colleagues in the town during the run-in to Bonfire Night.

They will be doing test purchases of firework to see if any shops are selling to children, or are selling without an appropriate licence.

And they will be on the streets looking out for any woodpiles which could be unorganised bonfires.

Officers are concerned unorganised bonfires could potentially burn out of control or cause injury through accidents.