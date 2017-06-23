Doncaster opera diva Lesley Garrett unveiled as contestant in new series of Celebrity Masterchef

Doncaster opera diva Lesley Garrett has been unveiled as one of the twenty showbiz contestants in the new series of Celebrity Masterchef.

The 62-year-old Thorne born soprano will go head to head with the likes of S Club 7's Rachel Stevens, comedian Vic Reeves and Paul Daniels' widow Debbie McGee as she bids to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with her culinary skills.

Others include TV stars Ulrika Jonsson, Angellica Bell, Julia Somerville and champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington.

They will all don the Celebrity MasterChef apron for series 12 in August.

They will compete in groups of five in heats, facing tests like the Mystery Box Challenge and the Mass Catering Challenge, before semi-finals and the final.

Previous winners include Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson and Ade Edmondson.

The full list of contenders:

Rebecca Adlington - Olympic champion swimmer

Abdullah Afzal - Citizen Khan actor and comedian

Angellica Bell - TV presenter

Reverend Kate Bottley - presenter and Gogglebox priest

Patti Boulaye - singer, actress and life skills expert

Brian Bovell - Coronation Street and Gimme, Gimme, Gimme actor

Tyger Drew-Honey - presenter and Outnumbered actor

Lesley Garrett - opera singer

Dev Griffin - BBC Radio 1 presenter

Barney Harwood - Blue Peter co-host

Stephen Hendry - snooker legend

Jaymi Hensley - Union J pop star

Ulrika Jonsson - TV personality

Henri Leconte - former tennis player

Debbie McGee - TV personality and radio presenter

Aasmah Mir - radio and TV journalist

Nick Moran - Lock, Stock and Harry Potter actor

Vic Reeves - madcap comedian

Julia Somerville - journalist and newsreader

Rachel Stevens - S Club 7 singer

