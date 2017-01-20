Doncaster named as top sex hotspot as Yorkshire revealed as number one place for dogging in UK

Doncaster has been named as one of the best places in Britain to go dogging - after it emerged Yorkshire has the highest amount of outdoor sex locations in the country.

The county beat Lancashire and other regions nationwide - to the title of the best area to go dogging.

Adult website Swinging Heaven named Yorkshire as the top county for dogging in the UK - and a secluded track near Robin Hood Airport was revealed as one of the most popular places in the region for outdoor sex.

According to the site, Yorkshire has a massive 271 dogging spots, higher than anywhere else in the country.

The site encourages users to post reviews of their favourite dogging spots and one post, about woodland in Bawtry, said: "Large woods, have seen lots of dog walkers but few doggers. I've heard it's good though."

The unmade dirt-track road, which runs alongside the main runway and is near to Bawtry Golf Club, was named as one of the country's top dogging hotspots in 2016 by the Daily Star as one of the places where "frisky couples stripped off for steamy outdoor romps in Britain's most sex-filled summer EVER."

The secluded lane was featured on a map put together by the newspaper - and also featured Doncaster College - the spot near to where a naked couple made worldwide headlines last year by indulging in a public sex romp caught on camera.

The newspaper reported that the road near the airport was a popular spot for couples indulging in outdoor sex - and also "dogging" where people gather to watch others indulging in intercourse.

The list also featured a graveyard, an airbase, a lighthouse, a pub, golf courses, beaches, woodlands and secluded roads.

Doncaster has been at the centre of a number of sex and nudity related headlines in recent months, with the kinky couple's outdoor romp followed by stories of a naked woman photographed strolling starkers through the town centre, a photo of a woman having her naked bottom groped outside a Doncaster taxi office going viral and a picture of a woman performing a sex act on a man in Bower's Fold also proving a web hit.