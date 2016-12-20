Doncaster mum heartbroken after callous thieves steal kids' Christmas presents worth £1,200

A Doncaster mum says she has been left heartbroken after callous thieves broke into her home and stole her children's Christmas presents, worth an estimated £1,200.

Hannah McIntyre saved for over six months to pay for the presents for her two sons Jacob, seven, and four-year-old Kaleb before thieves broke in the family home in Elm Lane, Skellow on December 14.

Thieves forced their way into the house by smashing the back door open with a crow bar between 9am and 3pm when everyone was out of the house.

Single mum Hannah, who studies full-time and works two part-time jobs to provide for her children, fears her house may have been targeted because the thieves only stole Christmas presents and a small amount of cash, leaving electrical items such as televisions behind.

“I almost feel sorry for whoever did this because they must have been really desperate because it’s such an awful thing to do - to steal kids’ Christmas presents,” said Hannah.

The 28-year-old added: “I don’t buy the kids big presents for their birthday, just bits and bobs, but want them to be spoiled at Christmas because that’s how my parents did it for me. I’ve worked my socks off, pulling night shifts and doing whatever I can to make it a special Christmas for them and now it feels like it’s been for nothing.”

Hannah says the silver-lining to the ‘upsetting’ burglary has been the response from generous members of the public who have been fundraising and donating presents to help make sure Jacob and Kaleb still have presents to open on Christmas day.

She said: “It’s really restored my faith in humanity, I can’t say thank you enough to everyone who has helped.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Skellow where Christmas presents were taken.

"Between 9am and 3pm on Wednesday, December 14 persons unknown are believed to have forced entry to a property in Elm Road, Skellow, causing damage.

"The suspect or suspects are reported to have taken a number of Christmas presents from inside the house, before leaving the scene.

"Officers are currently trawling for any available CCTV footage and making enquiries in the local community.

"Did you see anything suspicious?

"Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 659 of 14 December 2016."