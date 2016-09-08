Doncaster MP standing for post left vacant by Keith Vaz

Doncaster MP Caroline Flint has put her name forward for a top parliamentary post.

The labour MP, who represents Don Valley, wants to be considered for the post of chair of the Home Affairs select committee after Keith Vaz resigned following revelations that he paid male escorts.

Ms Flint has been the Don Valley MP since 1997.

She served in the Government as the Minister for Public Health from 2005 to 2007, the Minister for Employment from 2007 to 2008, the Minister for Housing and Planning in 2008, and Minister for Europe from 2008 to 2009.

In October 2010, she was elected to the Shadow Cabinet.

