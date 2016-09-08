Doncaster MP Caroline Flint in bid to replace Keith Vaz on Home Affairs Committee following male escort sex scandal

Doncaster MP Caroline Flint has announced she will be standing to replace Keith Vaz as Chair of the Home Affairs Committee, after the Leicester East MP was forced to step down from the role in the wake of a male escort sex scandal.

Ms Flint, who has represented the Don Valley constituency since 1997, announced her intention to stand for the role on Twitter last night.

She said: "19 yrs an MP, nearly half as a backbencher, served on 3 Select Cttes, former HO Minister - I am standing to be Chair of @CommonsHomeAffs."

Mr Vaz will be replaced in his role as Chair by another Labour MP through an election.

Every MP will get a vote in the election, which is expected to take place next month.

Keith Vaz stepped down as chairman on Tuesday, following newspaper claims the Labour MP paid for the services of two male sex workers.

At the weekend, the Sunday Mirror published pictures which it said showed Mr Vaz with male sex workers in a flat in north London that he owns.

Illegal drugs were also mentioned during a secretly recorded conversation.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen has said he would refer the matter to the Commons Standards commissioner and may also report Mr Vaz to police.

Married father-of-two Mr Vaz said he was referring the paper's allegations to his solicitor.