Doncaster military museum opens up permanent tribute to Charge of the Light Brigade cavalry regiment

Army veterans flocked to Doncaster as a permanent tribute to a famous cavalry regiment opened in the borough at the weekend.

The Victoria Cross Trust's Ashworth Barracks museum unveiled a new wing which will showcases the history of the 13th/18th Royal Hussars cavalry regiment, one the the regiments involved in the Charge of the Light Brigade.

The wing has been opened to create a permanent exhibition for the regiment, for which South Yorkshire was a major recruiting ground, after its regimental museum in Barnsley closed last year.

It had been based at Cannon Hall, and its main collection has now been moved to a redeveloped gallery in the Light Dragoons Museum based in the Discovery Museum in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

But the Ashworth Barracks Museum will include a history of the regiment as well as a number of items which have been donated by veterans.

Around 40 former members of the 13th/18th Royal Hussars attended for the opening of the new wing, on Cedar Road, Balby, called the Lilywhite Collection. The opening was conducted by MP Crispin Blunt, who himself is a former officer of the cavalry regiment that has a long history and connection with South Yorkshire.

Victoria Cross Trust chairman Gary Stapleton said: "Many items in the collection have been donated by veterans of the regiment and some have actively been involved in building and creating the displays.

"South Yorkshire was one of the main recruiting grounds for the regiment right the way through from 1922 until 1992.

"The exhibition is in one of the larger rooms and will include a replica sets of the regiment's Victoria Crosses.

"We are trying to tell the story of the men and the regiment, and the museum has become a focal point for some of the former members of the regiment, now that the regimental museum in Barnsley has closed."

The regiment was involved in a series of high profile battles from the Charge of the Light Brigade to D-Day.

The Charge of the Light Brigade was a famous disastrous cavalry charge on cannons during the Crimean War in the 1800s which inspired a famous poem by Tennyson.