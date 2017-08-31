Doncaster man who cuts his grass twice a day, three times a week claims crown for UK's number one lawn

A Doncaster gardener who cuts his grass twice a day, three times a week has been crowned with Britain's best lawn.

Green-fingered Tickhill pensioner Stuart Grindle saw off the challenge of entrants from across the country to land himself the accolade of the UK's number one lawn.

Stuart in his immaculate garden.

The competition, sponsored by gardening firm EGO Power+ is now in its 12th year and celebrates passionate gardeners and rewards them for their dedication.

During the height of the mowing season, Stuart can be found tending to his lawn twice a day, three times a week.

His lawn, and its meticulous edging, takes approximately an hour each time, meaning that Stuart has clocked up some impressive gardening hours over the 40 years of looking after his lawn!

Over this time, Stuart has become somewhat of a lawn expert and has his lawncare regime for the year down to a tee with scarifying, aerating and over-seeding all taking place dependent upon the season.

Stuart is presented with his prize.

His lawn is kept to 5mm high giving a perfect carpet finish, surrounded by beautiful floral displays that complete his garden.

It was the lawn’s role in the garden that gained the judges’ favour and as well as the prestigious Britain’s Best Lawn title, Stuart will also receive a lawnmower and multi-tool.

The judges were keen to see a lawn that played a vital overall part in a garden, framed by borders and planting, over meticulous mown stripes and designs.

“The lawn is my pride and joy, and has been a labour of love for years. I have spent many a year perfecting my garden, particularly the lawn, and have learnt that there is never a finished article. It’s a passion I have had for over 40 years”, enthused Stuart.

Steve Roskell, EGO’s European marketing director and one of the judges, commented: “We received lots of great entries but as soon as we saw Stuart’s entry we knew he was a contender.

"His lawn, and his dedication to it, are fantastic so he instantly got my vote! He’s a very worth winner who is clearly passionate about maintaining his lawn and garden. We look forward to seeing how his new lawnmower and multi-tool will help ease his workload.”

The only factor getting Stuart out of the garden? “My wife telling me it’s time to stop each day!"