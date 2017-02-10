Doncaster man picked to fly with Red Arrows for new display season

A Doncaster airman has been picked to fly with the world famous Red Arrows for their forthcoming display season.

Corporal Jason Cawston will be spending this summer flying in the back seat of the world famous Hawk T1 aircraft at locations and air displays across the globe as part of the support team involved in putting on aerobatic shows.

The world famous air display team are a popular air show attraction.

Jay, 30, originally from Doncaster, joined the Red Arrows Squadron in 2012 and last year was selected to lead the Dye Team, deploying with the team on a regular basis throughout the display season operating with the road support team at various locations throughout the UK.

Jay will be one of a ten-strong team of engineers known as the ‘Circus Blues’, who has been assigned to a specific aircraft and pilot throughout the 2017 display season.

He will fly as a passenger in one of the Red Arrows’ two-seat Hawk aircraft in transit flights to over 80 display venues throughout the UK and Europe - flying at speeds of more than 350mph. Once his aircraft arrives at the display’s operating base, Jay will be responsible for servicing the aircraft before it can fly again.

As Circus 3, he will sit in the back seat of Red 3, Flight Lieutenant Dan Lowes, throughout the 2017 Display Season with the Red Arrows.

Jay attended North Doncaster Technology College and after completing his GCSEs, went on to complete an Advanced Apprenticeship in Aeronautical Engineering.

Ever since their first performance in 1965, the Red Arrows have promoted the excellence of the Royal Air Force and its skilled, well-trained people. The Red Arrows also assist in recruiting, contribute to defence diplomacy when overseas and support wider UK interests and industry.

The Team consists of nine display pilots, all of whom are from frontline squadrons and are experienced officers in the Royal Air Force.

Each has previously operated other fast jets, such as the Tornado or the Typhoon multi-role combat aircraft – helping the Royal Air Force to protect the nation and its interests at all hours, 365-days a year.

There are 120 support staff in the Red Arrows, including operations and flight planners, engineering technicians, photographers, safety equipment experts, drivers, a public relations department, suppliers and administrators.