Doncaster man jailed after high-speed police pursuit

A man involved in a high-speed police pursuit through Doncaster in which he ended up on two wheels has been jailed.

Marcus Shaun Smith, aged 30, of Queens Crescent, Bawtry, drove in an 'erratic manner, at high speeds and on two wheels at times' as he was tracked by police officers through Bawtry, Rossington and Bessacarr in May.

Officers began following him after police records showed that the black Seat Leon he was driving was linked to a burglary in Bessacarr earlier that month.

It had also been seen in the Market Rasen area of Lincolnshire a few days before, where another house had been broken into.

Smith abandoned the car and fled when officers used a 'stop stick' device to puncture his tyres.

Police dogs found him hiding between some trees on the M18 embankment.

When officers searched his car they found stolen goods, amphetamine and two knives.

PC Leanne Heath, of South Yorkshire Police said: “When officers recognised the car, which we were aware was connected to the two burglaries earlier that month, they began to pursue it as it drove around Bawtry, Rossington and into Bessacarr.

“It was in Bessacarr that we deployed a stop stick to try and stop the car however Smith, who had been identified as the driver, continued to drive in an erratic manner, at high speeds and on two wheels at times.

“After Smith was arrested, officers conducted a search of the car and found property that had been stolen from the house in Market Rasen, as well as a small amount of amphetamines. A large bowie knife and a lock knife were also seized from the car."

PC Heath added: “Smith had been persistent in his offending, travelling to Lincolnshire and then back to Doncaster, after breaking into a house in Market Rasen.

“I’m pleased that we were able to pursue him, arrest him and bring him before the courts for this string of incidents.”

Smith was jailed for a total of four years and four months after pleading guilty to burglary, handling stolen goods and dangerous driving.

He was also given a further two-month sentence for driving whilst disqualified, three months for possession of a bladed article and one month for possession of drugs, to run alongside his sentence.

Smith has also been banned from driving for 44 months.