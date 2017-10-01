Doncaster man hit with batons during raid on own home

Have your say

A Doncaster man was hit with batons by two robbers who burst into his home.

Two men forced their way into the 64-year-old victim's home in Church Road, Edlington, before demanding drugs and money.

Fortunately the victim was not seriously injured despite being hit with batons and the raiders left the scene empty handed.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the raid, which happened on Friday, September 29, at 8.20pm, to come forward.

The first man is described as being white, aged in his mid 20s to early 30s and five feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black padded jacket.

The second offender is also white, and was wearing a dark coloured long jacket covering his head and most of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.