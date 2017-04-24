Doncaster man books entire restaurant for wedding proposal to girlfriend

A Doncaster man booked out an entire restaurant so he could propose to his girlfriend.

Romantic Nathan Smith, 28, took partner of four years, Kirsty Davis, 33, to Scarborough to ask one of life’s most important questions.

The view from Oliver's Mount in Scarborough.

The pair, from Conisbrough, met in 2013 and have not looked back since with Nathan spending three months planning the occasion.

He said: “I was just trying to find something special to do. We love coming to Scarborough and visit Oliver’s Mount regularly to watch the bike racing. It is a special place which is close to our hearts.”

The Oliver’s Mount Restaurant usually closes at 5pm, but a message to owner Tamra Marshall meant his romantic evening at Kirsty’s “favourite place” was not scuppered.

The pair had a couple of drinks before heading out to the balcony overlooking Scarborough. It was at this point when Nathan seized his chance to ask the love of his life for her hand in marriage.

Kirsty said: “I was panicking like crazy because he had bent down and then said he had something to tell me rather than asking me. I had all sorts running through my mind thinking there was something wrong. He was getting emotional so I didn’t know what was going on.”

Despite the initial blip, Nathan got his words out, to Kirsty’s joy, and she said yes.

She said: “I wasn’t expecting it so I was over the moon when Nathan asked me. My colleagues were convinced he was going to propose. I bet them a cake each that he wouldn’t so they were all happy when I returned to work.”

The news has been welcomed by Kirsty’s children Ben, 14, and Sam, eight, and the pair’s first child James, one. The happy couple then sat down to a three-course meal to celebrate.

Tamra said: “It was special to be part of Nathan and Kirsty’s engagement. We were delighted for them and wish them the best for the future.” The couple are hoping to tie the knot in the summer of next year.