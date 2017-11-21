Doncaster healthcare staff and volunteers praised for their ‘fantastic’ work

Healthcare staff and volunteers have been rewarded for their hard work and dedication at an awards ceremony.

The event, held at New York Stadium in Rotherham, recognised the ‘fantastic’ job the staff and volunteers do every day at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) to support and improve the lives of others.

There were multiple awards given on the night, including volunteer of the year. The award was won by Susan Hodgson, who is a volunteer mentor at Aspire, a group which supports people with drug and alcohol problems to beat their addictions.

Lawson Pater, Chairman of the Trust, said: “This event showcases the fantastic achievements and exemplary work of our staff and volunteers. It’s our way to say a big thank you to them for their enthusiasm, energy and for going the extra mile for our patients, services users and clients.”

The other winners are:

Partnership Working - Laura Clarke, Dietitian, Tickhill Road Hospital, Doncaster

Patient Experience and Carer Involvement Award - Catherine Collins and Amber Lodge Intensive Support Unit Team, Doncaster

Clinician of the Year Award - Louise Burnell, Community Learning Disability Nurse, Scunthorpe

Clinical Team of the Year - Rotherham IAPT Service

Support Worker of the Year - Kate Priestley, Rehabilitation Assistant, Hawthorn/Hazel Wards, Tickhill Road Hospital, Doncaster

Support Team of the Year - Community Nursing Administration Team, Doncaster wide

Service Transformation - The Hospice Leadership Team, St John’s Hospice, Doncaster

Quality Care Award - The Ferns Ward Team, The Woodlands, Rotherham

Chief Executive’s Award - IT Team, cover Doncaster, Rotherham and North Lincolnshire

Chairman’s Award (Overall winner) - Louise Burnell, Community Learning Disability Nurse, Scunthorpe