Doncaster gritters on standby for freeze

Doncaster’s gritters were on standby for winter as the Met Office yesterday issued an overnight ice warning.

More than 40 highways winter staff, with assistance from Streetscene staff are primed to work throughout winter to help keep the borough moving, said officials at Doncaster Council.

A council spokesman said that the authority was currently receiving two weather forecasts per day and conditions were being checked using weather monitoring sites to determine when gritting is going to be needed.

The highways teams are also on standby for the first snow fall, if, or when, it comes.

The team has access to 14 gritters, two loading shovels and more than 6,000 tonnes of salt.

Coun Joe Blackham, Doncaster Council cabinet member for transport, said: “We have a fantastic team of staff who are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week over the winter season. They carry out a very tough job in some very harsh conditions to ensure that the borough continues to move.

“We are prepared for what the winter weather may bring, but we also need the public to play their part. Gritting the roads can only go so far in making the roads safe and passable. Drivers need to ensure that they always drive to the road conditions even if roads have been gritted.”

Yesterday’s Met Office ice warning for Yorkshire and the Humber covered the period between 7pm last night until 10am today.

A spokesman said that icy patches were likely to form overnight, as temperatures were forecast to drop to -5C overnight.

Meanwhile, Doncaster public health boss Dr Rupert Suckling is encouraging residents and families to check on their elderly neighbours. He said in these weather conditions many elderly people do not feel safe to go outside. Residents are being encouraged to regularly visit their elderly neighbours to see if they need any provisions and ensure that they have access to heating, food and warm drinks.