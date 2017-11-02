Doncaster fish and chip shop ‘frying’ high after award win

A Doncaster fish and chip shop is celebrating after battering the competition to win a prestigious award for their food.

Robert’s Golden Cod, Auckley, is celebrating after being presented with the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Fish and Chip Quality Award.

The award identifies fish and chip outlets that serve the highest quality fish and chips following a thorough assessment of the premises, equipment, working practices, hygiene standards and management controls, along with the quality and taste of cooked fish and chips.

Robert’s Golden Cod owner Robert Ho said: “To be recognized as one of the top fish and chip shops by the NFFF is indeed an honour and a credit to our hardworking staff- who I would like to offer my sincere thanks for their continued hard work and efforts to maintain our excellent reputation.

“The award doesn’t just represent the fish and chips we produce, but also the hard work and high quality produce our local suppliers provide us to work with.”

The National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), the trade body that represents the nation’s fish and chip shops, runs the award as a way of raising standards within the fish and chip trade.

The scheme is a way of rewarding and promoting shops that provide good quality products and high standards of hygiene, as well as friers who show a high level of competence.

To qualify, each shop has to go through an inspection by an NFFF Approved Assessor who assesses the shop’s presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills and most importantly the quality of the cooked product.

The award will set the new benchmark for quality within the industry, and will be valid for two years. It will be renewed if standards are maintained.

NFFF President Andrew Crook said: “The NFFF Fish & Chip Quality Award assessment is extremely comprehensive. Food safety is a key area that we examine together with other key aspects of the business including the preparation and cooking equipment, to the management of paperwork and the traceability of fish.”

Robert’s Golden Cod is just one of around 225 fish and chip outlets across the country have been recognised with the NFFF Fish and Chip Quality Award.