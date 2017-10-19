Doncaster firefighters alerted to arson attacks

A skip and a pile of waste were both set alight in arson attacks in a Doncaster suburb last night.

Firefighters were alerted to the blazes in Clay Lane at 9pm and 9.55pm, with both believed to have been started deliberately.

The first, involving a pile of waste, was discovered on Little Lane and the second, involving a skip, was spotted on Wilberforce Road.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.