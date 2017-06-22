Search

Doncaster factory workers get on their bikes for 110 mile charity cycle ride

The team who cycled from Newton Aycliffe to Doncaster.

The team who cycled from Newton Aycliffe to Doncaster.

0
Have your say

Workers at a Doncaster factory got on their bikes for a wheely good cause - by biking 110 miles for charity.

Nine employees from the Hitachi depot in Ten Pound Walk biked from the firm's premises in Newton Aycliffe in County Durham back to Doncaster to raise money for Bluebell Wood Hospice.

The riders set off from Newton at around 8.30am on Tuesday and arrived 6hrs 40mins later - having covered a distance of 108.4 miles.

To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/depot-depot
 https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/depot-depot

Back to the top of the page