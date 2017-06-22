Doncaster factory workers get on their bikes for 110 mile charity cycle ride

Workers at a Doncaster factory got on their bikes for a wheely good cause - by biking 110 miles for charity.

Nine employees from the Hitachi depot in Ten Pound Walk biked from the firm's premises in Newton Aycliffe in County Durham back to Doncaster to raise money for Bluebell Wood Hospice.

The riders set off from Newton at around 8.30am on Tuesday and arrived 6hrs 40mins later - having covered a distance of 108.4 miles.

To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/depot-depot

