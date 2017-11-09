Doncaster detectives look for links between cash machine raids

Detectives in Doncaster are looking for possible links between two cash machine raids.

In offences mirroring each other, cash machines were ripped out of walls by forklifts and loaded into vans in early morning raids.

Robbers stole a cash machine from the wall of a shop in Crowle

One was taken from the Halifax bank on Church Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster on Friday, October 27 and the other was stolen from McColls newsagents and off-licence, which also houses a post office, on High Street, Crowle, North Lincolnshire, on Friday, November 3.

On both occasions the forklifts were left behind at the crime scenes as the raiders made their getaway with the cash.

No arrests have yet been made.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Investigations remain ongoing and officers are looking to see if there are any potential links between the incidents."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.