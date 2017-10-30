Doncaster designer creates world's most expensive shoes - worth a whopping £11.4 million!

This fancy footwear encrusted with diamonds and precious stones certainly looks top of the range - and they have a high price tag to match.

They are believed to be the most expensive shoes ever made as they are worth an eye-watering £11.4 million.

Debbie Wingham.

The handmade stilettos are the latest elaborate creation from Doncaster designer to the stars Debbie Wingham, who is known for her elaborate commissioned creations.

She previously created a £48.5m cake, a £11.7m dress and made garments for a galaxy of stars including Katy Perry, Kim Cattrall and Kate Winslet.

Her most recent design was commissioned by an unnamed family in Dubai to mark a special birthday.

Debbie, aged 35, who is from Mexborough, said: "Many of my clients have valuable pieces of jewellery that live in a safe and are only worn once or twice in a lifetime; by using their precious gems to design a bespoke piece of art, I can create something that can be admired on a daily basis.”

The shoes being made.

The shoes feature extremely rare large pink and blue diamonds which alone cost more than £9.8m.

In addition, there are four flawless three-carat white diamonds and 1000 pointer diamonds framing some of the iced cake-inspired detail.

The zippers and plaque beneath the shoes are crafted from solid gold and every one of the precious stones are set using platinum.

The stilettos are even made from leather painted with 24 carat gold paint and sewed together with 18 carat gold thread.

The shoes being made.

Each one is adorned with Arabian Jasmin flowers, also made from leather, and the inside includes gold thread embellished inlay.

The design, which took hundreds of man hours to put together, was a collaboration between Wingham and Florida-based contemporary artist Chris Campbell, who specialises in creating shoes inspired by cakes and fancy buns.

Debbie contributed the ideas while Campbell himself made the shoes.

But she added that the shoes are the final piece in her ‘most expensive collection’.

Debbie Wingham's autobiography.

She said she wants to focus on the Future of Fashion Academy she runs for young designers, offering a range of workshops to suit different needs and levels of experience.

She said: "I have become a diamond artist it seems yet I have no interest in doing another 'world's most expensive'.

"However, I do have an interest in helping creatives just like I was 10 years ago trying to make a ripple in the career ocean."

She has also just released her autobiography 'From coal dust to diamonds' and will be launching it at the National Union of Mineworkers base in Barnsley on December 2.

The book is available to pre-order now via www.debbiewingham.co.uk and a percentage taken will be given to the NUM.