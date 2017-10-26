Doncaster Deaf Trust student scores work experience with Keepmoat Stadium

A student at Doncaster Deaf Trust’s Communication Specialist College is building on his work experience at the town’s football club by volunteering on match days.

William Baxter, aged 22, has been on a work experience placement with the grounds-keeping team at the Keepmoat Stadium, helping to make sure that the pitch is match ready for Club Doncaster’s Rovers and Dons games.

Working alongside head groundsman, Jim Davidson, Will works every Monday and has now asked if he can volunteer on match days to assist in setting the goals up, among other things.

He said: “I really enjoy working with Jim and making sure that Club Doncaster have a pitch they can be proud of.

“I’ve always been interested in ground keeping and I’m learning lots from Jim every week. I’m a huge sports fan and I thought it would be great if I could volunteer to help out on match days.”

William has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, is hearing impaired, uses sign language to communicate, and has moderate learning difficulties.

Despite this he is a keen sportsman and has won awards for his role in county cricket and athletics.

Jim said: “Will is doing a great job and he is a pleasure to work with. We have a close working relationship with Doncaster Deaf Trust and are very pleased to be able to offer students work experience.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Will to the Keepmoat Stadium to help out on match days. I’m sure that he will work hard and get a great deal out of the experience.”

Doncaster Deaf Trust, on Leger Way, has a nursery, school, college and care home. It provides specialist education for children, pupils and students who are deaf or have communication difficulties including autism.

Suzie Beaumont, work experience coordinator at CSCD said: “Work experience is a huge part of our students learning journey whilst at college and we are really happy that Club Doncaster could offer him this opportunity.”