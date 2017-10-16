Doncaster Council signs up to first local authority owned energy supply company to be launched since nationalisation in 1948.

Energy bosses this week joined Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones to tell how they hope to help people in the borough out of fuel poverty with a move into the energy market.

Doncaster Council has struck a deal with the not-for-profit firm Robin Hood Energy to run a new scheme across the borough, and has set up its own energy supplier, called Great North Energy.

Great North Energy will work with Robin Hood Energy, which will be the licensed supplier. The firm was set up by Nottingham City Council and has already been operating across Nottinghamshire.

It is the country’s first local authority owned energy supply company to be launched since nationalisation in 1948.

Mrs Jones said: "Reducing the cost of living for people has long been a priority of mine so this is our opportunity to ensure that the people of Doncaster are getting a fair deal on gas and electricity."

She said she was signing up for the scheme herself.

She said the aim of the scheme was to help as many people out of fuel poverty as possible with lower tariffs.

It is due to go live on November 7, although people can register and interest in the scheme at this stage

They will be looking to help people including those who are currently on prepayment meters, who they believe currently pay among the highest bills, with plans to change the meters in the future.

Peter Dale, director of regeneration and environment at the council, said citizens advice bureau figures had predicted people. on pre-payment schemes could save £226 a year.

Gail Scholes, chief executive of Robin Hood Energy said her firm would shoulder all the risk in the operation, with Doncaster Council's role limited to marketing.

She said there had been 10 per cent of people in the Nottingham Council area had signed up since it was launcher there in September 2015.

Doncaster Council figures estimate that about nine per cent of households in Doncaster are in fuel poverty, which it says has fallen from 11.4 per cent following work carried out on schemes including insulation and fitting solar panels.

Residents can register their interest at www.greatnorthenergy.co.uk