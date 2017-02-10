Doncaster college site to close in major revamp

A major revamp of Doncaster College will lead to its High Melton site closing – putting dozens of jobs at risk.

Degree courses at High Melton will move to the college’s main hub on Chappell Drive in the town centre, after a decision by the corporation board.

But it is understood staff have been warned over around 60 job losses.

No comment was available from the college on the issue of jobs.

But the college’s corporation board chairman Paul Pascoe said: “Clearly, we have not made this decision lightly.”

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to provide the very best resources at our High Melton campus and we have here a unique opportunity to create the investment we need for a bespoke university.

“The hub is rich with resources and an excellent re-location opportunity whilst we explore with partners how to best grow the university offer and plan for the future.”

Interim principal Rachel Davies said more consultation was needed.

“Clearly, this will take some planning, and we will consult with staff, students, stakeholders and university partners to ensure we provide the very best learning experience with state-of-the-art resources,” she said.

The college has not given a timescale for the planned changes.

High Melton’s Doncaster ward councillor Jonathan Wood feared the relocation would leave a building which would fall into disrepair.

“The main concern I will have is, is what is going to be the plan for the future for the site?” he said.

The branch secretary for the University and College Lecturers Union, Rodney Challis, said his organisation would have liked to have been consulted on the relocation plans.

He said the union found out about the decision last week.

“We could have sat down and worked with them, but we’ve always been frozen out,” he said.