Doncaster bride travels in style to wedding onboard a lorry

Doncaster couple Sarah and Alex Smith have always enjoyed doing something out of the ordinary - and their wedding day was no exception.

While most people hire classic cars to get them from home to the wedding venue - the bride decided to travel in her own style and arranged for three huge lorries to get her and nine bridesmaids to the altar.

The wedding party in front of the trucks.

Sarah, a 45-year-old lettings administrator, said: "I like travelling high up so when a friend suggested it we thought it was a great idea.

"We needed a bit of help getting out in high heels and our dresses, but luckily there weren't any problems.

"We all thought it was great. People were opening their windows and looking over at us when we went past."

Alex, aged 34, who works as an electrician and drove to the venue, added: "We like doing things our own way so we thought this would be perfect."

The wedding party with the lorries.

The idea was first put to them at a barbecue earlier this year by friends who work at Denaby-based haulage firm JP Walton and Son.

Fast forward to last Saturday and the company provided three trucks and drivers to take Sarah from the couple's home in Woodfield Plantation to the wedding venue at the aptly titled 'Unique Occasions' at Loversall Farm.

Adam Watt, aged 36, transport manager at the firm, said: "The lorries were being used only that week to transport tonnes of bricks, a forklift truck and other materials to building sites all over the country so it was quite a change for the vehicles.

"But we put ribbons on them and made them look nice. They looked great and we were happy to help make their day even more special."