Doncaster branch of KFC closed 'until further notice'

A Doncaster town centre branch of fast food chain KFC has been closed until further notice.

The Frenchgate Centre branch of the fried chicken chain has shut its doors for a refit, according to shopping centre bosses, and will re-open soon.

The centre's Twitter feed posted: "**Visitor Notice** - @KFC_England will be closed until further notice for a refit of the store. Keep an eye out the reopening date."

The firm has another town centre outlet on the High Street as well as drive thru branches on Sprotbrough Road and the Leger Retail Park at the end of Leger Way.