Doncaster born England football star suffers heart attack

Doncaster born former England football star Graham Rix is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The former Arsenal star, who appeared for England at the 1982 World Cup, was admitted to hospital over the weekend.

The 59-year-old, now head coach of non-league outfit AFC Portchester had been absent from the club of late, leaving his new assistant, former Winchester City boss Ian Saunders, to take the reins.

A short club statement read: “Sad to announce that our manager, Graham Rix, suffered a heart attack.

“Thankfully he’s comfortable and recovering. All at the club send our thoughts to (wife) Linda and his family and wish Graham a speedy and full recovery.”

Rix skippered Arsenal from 1983 until 1986, having joined the Gunners as a youth team player in the 1970s.

He made 464 appearances for the North London club and won the 1979 FA Cup Final against Manchester United, providing the cross for Alan Sunderland’s last-minute winner.

After retiring, he became a manager and had stints with Chelsea, Portsmouth, Hearts and Oxford United.

Born in Doncaster in 1957, Rix began his career with Arsenal in 1975.