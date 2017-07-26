Doncaster bins strike fears as job cuts proposed

Bosses fear a possible bin strike in Doncaster over proposed job losses.

It is understood the union Unite is in the process of balloting for industrial action over changes put forward by Suez recycling and recovery UK after it was awarded a new contract by Doncaster Council.

It follows consultation with residents on possible bin collection changes.

A Suez spokesman said: “Although we are pleased to have been awarded the contract, and continue to serve Doncaster residents, the proposed changes to the collection system unfortunately has the potential to impact the way the contract is staffed and how resources are deployed when the new contract begins next year.

“Therefore, as of mid-July, members of staff employed on the current Doncaster contract have received notice of the start of a 90-day consultation period, which could result in redundancies next year.

“However, the purpose of the consultation is to determine how the needs and commercial realities of the new contract can be balanced against the best interests of existing staff.

“These discussions have, of course, involved union members and officials from the earliest opportunity.

“Separately, and prior to the award of the new contract, union members employed on the contract have requested a significant pay increase for the second time in the past year, after Suez last agreed a pay award in 2016.

“We continue to negotiate on this point, but understand the union is in the process of balloting for strike action prior to the outcome of these negotiations.”

No comment was available from Unite the Union.