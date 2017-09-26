Doncaster biker's horror accident to feature in new TV show

A horror crash which saw a Doncaster biker catapulted 20 metres through the air is to feature in a new TV show.

Malcolm Jaques suffered suffered serious injuries when his motorbike collided with another vehicle at a busy Doncaster junction and he had to be airlifted to hospital.

The horrific crash features in this week’s episode of Helicopter ER – the UKTV series that follows the life-saving work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Malcolm was thrown 20 metres through the air in the collision, which took place on Balby Road.

The 55-year-old had fractured his femur in two places. The impact pushed his badly broken leg behind his body and paramedics had to straighten it before Malcolm could be airlifted to hospital.

“I had only got the bike a couple of weeks before,” said Malcolm, who cares for his disabled mum at their home in Bentley.

“I just remember rolling over several times when I landed on the road. The air ambulance was there in about ten minutes and the crew were really good and did a fine job in sorting me out and getting me to hospital really quickly. I’m very grateful to them.”

Malcolm was airlifted to the Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, where surgeons inserted a metal rod in his shattered leg. After intensive physiotherapy over the last year, he has recovered well and only needs a stick when walking longer distances.

His accident features in this week’s episode of Helicopter ER on Really which can be seen on UKTV Play (uktvplay.co.uk)

The episode also follows the dramatic rescue of a bus driver who collapsed at the wheel and a holidaying cyclist who suffered serious injuries after hitting a sheep.

Helicopter ER is made by York-based Air Television, which recently won two Royal Television Society awards for their work on the compelling series.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) serves 5million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,250 missions every year. The charity needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.