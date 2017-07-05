Doncaster Big Brother star faces axe for THIRD time as she is nominated for eviction again

Doncaster Big Brother star Charlotte Keys has been put up for eviction from the reality TV house for the THIRD time.

24-year-old estate agent Charlotte will go head to head with Joe Quaranta and Tom Barber in the public vote in this week's eviction.

The show made the announcement on their YouTube channel – one of the first times they have ever made the revelation ahead of air time on the main show.

The latest round of nominations come after housemates were able to discuss gameplans and nominations in a room called The Void.

The Void was a designated area in the Big Brother house where housemates that won a spot inside could freely discuss nominations.

Charlotte entered the house with her mum Mandy Longworth, 51, who was the first contestant to be booted out just days after the show began.

The Doncaster woman has survived two previous nominations.