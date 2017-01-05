Doncaster Apprentice TV star signed up as lingerie model by fellow contestant

A Doncaster star of hit TV show The Apprentice has been signed up as a lingerie model by a fellow contestant after the pair's success on the programme.

Frances Bishop, who runs the Pud children's clothing store in St Sepulchre Gate, has agreed to model for fellow contender Jessica Cunningham as she prepares to launch a range of "business themed lingerie."

As well as six boardroom outfits, it will feature six “really provocative” sets of underwear – which Frances, 25, has promised to model at the range’s launch next month.

Jessica, who was known for her sexy image on The Apprentice, will release her Boardroom to Boudoir collection through her Prodigal Fox clothing firm, which she had been fighting for Lord Sugar’s investment in.

She said: “There are six business outfits and six sets of lingerie which are going to be really, really provocative. I’m going to launch it next month and Frances has agreed to be a model for me."

Both Jessica and Frances reached the final five of the BBC competition but both were fired by Lord Sugar after the interviews stage.

Yesterday, Frances, who has a chain of children's clothing shops, announced that she was committing her future to Doncaster by extending the lease on her King's Arcade shop by another five years.