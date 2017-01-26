Donations are needed

Residents are being encouraged to donate items to YMCA Doncaster’s charity shop, to support the association’s work in offering supported accommodating for vulnerable people in the town.

YMCA manager Olivia Burton said: “We’re asking members of the local community to donate items to our charity shop to help provide valuable services for those who need it.

“Our shop is stocked with the most interesting and unusual items. One person’s sock nightmare is another person’s dream, so leave your donations with us and we can guarantee they will find a new home through our lovely customers.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation can visit the shop on Wood Street between 10am to 4pm on a Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. Alternatively, donations can be left at reception in the community centre next door. Visit ymcadoncaster.org.uk