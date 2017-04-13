Donation from Sheffield Fair trade shop ensures vital water supply for school

It was all smiles when Sheffield based Christian non-governmental organisation TASTE received the total second year profits from Steel City’s Good TASTE – Sheffield Fair Trade Shop.

TASTE has successfully worked in partnership with needy communities in Nigeria for more than 17 years providing clean, drinking water.

Good TASTE was set up by Jenny and Rob Coleman as a not-for-profit organisation selling fairly traded crafts, gifts and food products to local customers.

The shop, which started trading on March 3, 2015, had the aim of supporting TASTE by both publicising its work and donating any profits from the business to the charity.

A cheque for £5,608.77 was received by TASTE’s Patron, BBC presenter Dan Walker and TASTE CEO, Ben Udejiofo, from the shop owner, Jenny Coleman.

The money has already been earmarked for a project at Equal Rights Secondary School – a Catholic school located in Plateau State and established in 1998.

The school roll is currently 175 students comprising 93 girls and 82 boys, aged between 11 and 18 years. The student population is made up of different Christian denominations and Muslims.

The major challenge facing the school is that of water. The school currently has two wells. However, these are not adequate to meet the needs of the school all year round.

During the Dry Season there is water rationing at one of the wells that is locked to allow it to refill. Another well is used until that runs dry and that is then also locked to allow it to recharge and the other is unlocked and used. Switching between the two wells ensures a regular water supply.

The money from Good TASTE will enable the provision of a borehole to ensure a regular plentiful water supply to the school. Also as part of this project four latrines will be constructed and a water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) workshop will be delivered to teach the children the importance of good basic sanitation and hygiene.