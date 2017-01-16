Donate your green tokens to Rivelin Valley at Tesco

Tesco stores throughout Sheffield have donated the 5p’s they’ve collected, in payment for carrier bags, to support a number of local volunteer groups - including Rivelin Valley Conservation Group.

The group successfully applied for the scheme, which means shoppers throughout January will be able to choose to deposit a green token, which they receive at the end of their shop, in the RVCG box. Depending on how many tokens the RVCG box receives, the group could receive either £5,000, £2,000 or £1,000, which they plan to use to replace the existing wooden benches and install recycled plastic benches throughout Rivelin Valley.